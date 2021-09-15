Fayetteville man charged after 17-month-old left in hot car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man after his 17-month-old child was left inside a car outside his home, police said Wednesday.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home on Sept, 5 in response to a report of an unresponsive child. Emergency workers responding to the scene performed life-saving procedures, but the child was pronounced dead.

News outlets report a medical examiner determined that the child died of heat-related injuries. Fayetteville reached a high of 89 degrees on Sept. 5, according to weather forecasters.

Police charged Wayne Nesbitt, 36, on Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter. He is being held in the Cumberland County jail under a $100,000 unsecured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.