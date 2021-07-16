Fayetteville man charged in April death of Kinston woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a woman back in April.

Torrence Howard, 33, of Fayetteville, was served warrants for his arrest in Bladen County on unrelated federal charges. He is being held in the Bladen County jail and officials are awaiting his transfer back to Kinston.

Police responded to 810 College St. just after midnight on April 17 regarding a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gabrielle Wendt, 29, of Kinston dead at the home.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.