Fayetteville man sentenced to more than 10 years for drug and gun charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A man from Fayetteville is sentenced to more than 10 years for drug and gun charges.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that in federal court, United States District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced 56-year-old Delton Eugene Warren of Fayetteville to 138 months imprisonment, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Warren was charged with the distribution of a quantity of cocaine base (crack), possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (crack), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the investigation, on February 22, 2017, Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department received information from a confidential source that Warren was selling cocaine.

Officers conducted four controlled buys over a period of 3 months from Warren for crack cocaine and conducted a trash pull from Warren’s residence.