Fayetteville PD looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for assault on police with a gun

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for a long list of crimes, including an assault on police with a firearm, according to a news release from the department.

Norman Helton (Photo: Fayetteville Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help locating Norman Lynn Helton, 35. Police said Helton “does not have a current listed home address, but he is known to frequent areas around Skibo Road and Bragg Boulevard.”

Helton was last seen driving a stolen black Kia Sorento with North Carolina registration BFS-9712, officials said.

Helton is wanted on the following charges:

Two counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle

Two counts of felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle

Felony stolen motor vehicle (carjacking)

Two counts of felony possession of stolen vehicle

Felony assault with firearm deadly weapon on police

Felony flee and elude law enforcement while operating a motor vehicle

Misdemeanor assault on a female (domestic)

Helton “is considered to be armed and dangerous and has a past history of weapons charges, robbery with a dangerous weapon and was indicted for possession of firearm by a felon,” police wrote in the release.

Authorities ask that no one approach Helton if he’s spotted and to instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Detective A. Freeman at (910) 973-0885 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.