Fayetteville police looking for man who offered woman ride, then sexually assaulted her

Dark Chevrolet Cruz or Impala believed to be involved in a Dec. 2, 2021 sexual assault in Fayetteville. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police issued an alert Friday after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by someone who offered her a ride.

The woman told police she was walking down B Street around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when a man in a dark sedan pulled up next to her and offered her a ride. The woman accepted the ride and was later sexually assaulted by the man, police said.

The suspect was described as being between 20 and 30 years old with a faded box-style haircut. He was wearing a red short-sleeved shirt. The vehicle of interest is a dark Chevrolet Cruz or Impala.

Fayetteville police want everyone, especially women, to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings when walking alone. Anyone with information should call Detective S. Catlett at 910-818-2543 or Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.