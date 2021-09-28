Fayetteville police officer shot at during traffic stop, man arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A man has been arrested and accused of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop in a North Carolina city, authorities said Tuesday.

The Fayetteville Police Department said detectives told Nexstar affiliate WNCN the department’s gangs unit stopped a car for an equipment violation on Monday. According to a news release, both the driver and the passenger ran from the car and one of them fired shots in the direction of the officers. None of the officers was hit and no injuries were reported.

Police captured the passenger and identified him as Andrew Lamar Harrington, 22, of Fayetteville. He faces multiple charges, including felony assault with a firearm on a government official. He is jailed on a $60,000 bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

There was no word on the search for the driver.