Fayetteville police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted on child sex crime charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man wanted on multiple sex crime charges involving a pre-teen child, according to a press release.

Detectives are searching for 30-year-old Desmond D. Newton.

He is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense by an adult, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and two counts of crimes against nature.

Police said in the press release that Newton’s victim is a 10-year-old child and the crimes occurred sometime this month.

The victim and Newton are known to one another, police said.

Newton should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with any information regarding where he might be is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Newton is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.