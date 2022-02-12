FBI, DEA involved in Asheville drug trafficking arrest; 2 charged

Adrian Bernard Ramsey (left) and Tarrell Leshaun Williams (right) face multiple charges related to drug trafficking (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple departments, including the FBI and DEA, arrested two felons on drug trafficking and gun charges in Asheville Friday.

The Asheville Police Department said they, along with Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Swain County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, BIA, ATF, FBI, SBI and DEA were involved in the case.

Tarrell Leshaun Williams, 41, and Adrian Bernard Ramsey, 50, were both charged and arrested.

Officials recovered a handgun, 1,296 grams of meth, 142 grams of Fentanyl, and $8,731 during the arrest.

Adrian Bernard Ramsey (left) and Tarrell Leshaun Williams (right) face multiple charges related to drug trafficking (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Gun seizure in Friday’s drug trafficking arrest in Asheville (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Seizure in Friday’s drug trafficking arrest in Asheville (Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Williams and Ramsey face the following charges:

Tarrell Leshaun Williams

Firearm by convicted felon

Federal warrant for trafficking meth

Adrian Bernard Ramsey

Two counts of trafficking meth level III

Two counts of trafficking opiates level III

Two counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II

Two counts of manufacture, sell, distribute, possess cds within 1,000 feet of a school

Felony maintain a vehicle or dwelling

Williams and Ramsey were taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking, APD said. Williams does not have a bond set. Ramsey is being held on a $150,000 secured bond.