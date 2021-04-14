FBI increases reward for info in deaths of three women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday that it has increased the reward being offered for information in connection with the deaths of three women found within a four-block radius of a North Carolina city four years ago.

A news release says the FBI is offering up to $40,000 for information that helps determine what led to the deaths of the three women in Lumberton in 2017.

The body of Christina Bennett was found inside a home, and the body of Rhonda Jones was found outside a home on April 18, 2017, according to the news release. On June 3, the body of Megan Oxendine was found outside of a home.

Lumberton police requested help from the FBI in June 2017 in the three death investigations. Detectives, special agents, and other law enforcement personnel have conducted more than 400 interviews, followed hundreds of tips, and developed many leads, the FBI said.