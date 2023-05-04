CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who escaped a Virginia jail earlier this week, who is also a suspect in the shooting death of a Raleigh police officer, was captured in Mexico on Thursday.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Thursday after 1 p.m. in the state of Guerrero, the FBI reports. Marin Sotelo left the jail in Farmville, Va., driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

Marin-Sotelo is charged with murder in the shooting death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. He was being held at the jail on federal weapons charges. There was a $70,000 reward for information leading to his arrest up until his capture.

Agents still need assistance to locate the vehicle. Contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov if you see the vehicle.