FBI searching for ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ after string of North Carolina bank robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The “Bad Wig Bandit” is on the loose, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI Charlotte shared three photos of a criminal they’re calling the “Bad Wig Bandit” as they look to uncover the robber’s true identity.

“Bag Wig Bandit”

Within the last three weeks, three bank robberies struck the Charlotte metropolitan area.

First, on Dec. 13, a man robbed a BB&T Bank at 16710 North Cross Drive in Huntersville where he took an undisclosed amount of money.

On Jan. 8, the FBI believes the same culprit robbed the New Horizon Bank at 6440 Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

Five hours later, Wells Fargo at 403 Cox Road in Gastonia faced a similar robbery.

Each time, the robber wore a different wig.