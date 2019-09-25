Federal investigation begins after Nash County deputy finds cash hidden in car at traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies discovered alleged criminal activity during a traffic stop on Tuesday, which led to a federal investigation.
According to a post made Wednesday on the NCSO Facebook page, Deputy S. Smith conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 64 on Tuesday.
During the stop, Deputy Smith developed probable cause that criminal activity was happening involving the vehicle.
She searched the vehicle and found a large amount of cash hidden inside it.
As the investigation continued, it was discovered the currency was being used for criminal activity, and the case was then transfered to federal investigators.
The federal investigation is ongoing, and the NCSO did not release the names of anyone in the vehicle.
