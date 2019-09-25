Federal investigation begins after Nash County deputy finds cash hidden in car at traffic stop

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) - The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of a breaking and entering into a vehicle earlier this month.

Police said on Sept. 13, the man pictured above broke into a vehicle at 300 North Randolph Street.

Anyone with info on the suspect's identity or location should contact GPD Investigator J. Erkes at 919-580-4212.