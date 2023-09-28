FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Maxton man has been charged with multiple offenses including five counts of attempted murder in connection to a Sept. 19 Exxon gas station shooting that injured an off-duty Dunn police officer in Cumberland County.

At 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives arrested and charged 39-year-old Daniel Locklear.

The sheriff’s office said a disturbance on the aforementioned date led to a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 7800 block of Ramsey Street in Linden.

Deputies said there was a shootout between Dunn Police Officer Joshua Elliott and Locklear at the gas station. Both men were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Elliott was treated and released. Deputies found Locklear and he was taken to the hospital.

Locklear is charged with the following:

five counts of attempted murder

14 counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property,

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill,

second-degree kidnapping, felony possession of marijuana,

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

assault on a female,

carrying a concealed weapon, and

littering.

Locklear was processed at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was given a $1.102 million secured bond. His first appearance is at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the detention center.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.