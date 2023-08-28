FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Homicide detectives are investigating the Saturday death of a student from Fayetteville State University police, Fayetteville police and university officials said.

The incident was reported to Fayetteville police just before 4:10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Coley Drive, which is just across Murchison Road from Fayetteville State University, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Saturday night, Fayetteville State Police said the victim was a student.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends,” the university wrote on Facebook. “The news of a sudden death in a close-knit community is difficult for all of us and it is important to acknowledge grief and express feelings of sadness during this time.”

Fayetteville officers were called to assist Fayetteville State Police with a death investigation, the Fayetteville police news release said.

FSU Police initially responded to a well-being check by family members at a residence along the 1300 block of Coley Drive, the news release said.

During the check, a woman was found dead inside the home, Fayetteville police said.

Fayetteville State University officials said counseling services are open and available for students, faculty and staff who may need additional support. Counseling Services can be reached at (910)-672-1203 for on-call services.

“Homicide Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayetteville State Police are collaboratively conducting the investigation,” the news release said.

Police said anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Berrios-Rivera at (910) 703-6243 or contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.