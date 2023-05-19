NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a New Bern man for possession of a schedule IV-controlled substance on Wednesday.

Deputies searched Bradley Scott Robey’s home in New Bern after obtaining a warrant. The warrant came after neighborhood complaints about drug activity at Robey’s house. Over 30 dosage units of fentanyl/heroin were found in the home.

Robey, 48, was arrested during the search. He was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of heroin/fentanyl, felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robey was taken to the Craven County Confinement Facility and put under a $150,000 secured bond.