KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Five men are facing gun-related charges after the execution of a search warrant by Kinston police at the Richard Green Housing Complex on Wednesday.

Members of the Kinston Police Department’s B-Squad conducted an investigation into the illegal possession of weapons at the complex. The Kinston SWAT Team was called to assist with the execution of a search warrant.

Four guns were recovered, one that was stolen. The five people arrested were:

Montario Davis Jr (19) – Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of Stolen Firearm

Jaleik McKnight (19) – Possession of Stolen Firearm and Resisting Public Officer

Queyshod Jones (19) – Possession of Stolen Firearm and Resisting Public Officer

Savon Roberts (18) – Possession of Stolen Firearm and Resisting Public Officer

Tylik Green (22) – 2 Counts Carrying a Concealed Handgun

Anyone with information on this or other crimes is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.