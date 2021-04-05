Florida man arrested after kidnapping woman in NC, firing at officers during multi-county pursuit, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man kidnapped a woman, led police on a pursuit and fired at police vehicles on Saturday, according to an Asheboro Police Department news release.

Around 1:42 p.m., a 31 year-old woman was kidnapped at gunpoint while sitting in a vehicle on Coleridge Road in Asheboro. The suspect, 32 year-old Manuel Jesus Robles, forced the victim into a vehicle owned by the victim, which had been stolen earlier.

Robles, of Ocala, Florida, left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Detectives with the APD responded and determined the suspect’s location. Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office then encountered the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Robles fled at a high rate of speed, with deputies in pursuit. The pursuit continued through multiple jurisdictions and involved law enforcement from the NC State Highway Patrol, High Point Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

During the pursuit, Robles fired multiple shots at pursuing officers, hitting law enforcement

vehicles. However, no one was injured.

The pursuit finally ended with Robles crashing the vehicle at I-85 and Webb Road in Rowan County.

He then fled on foot and was arrested without incident a short time later.

The victim was rescued unharmed and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

Robles is expected to face multiple charges related to the kidnapping, pursuit and shooting at officers.

He remains in custody and is expected to be taken to Randolph County where he will face charges.