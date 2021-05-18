Florida woman crashed birthday party, raped teen next to 12-year-old, deputies say

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman landed behind bars last week after she allegedly raped a 17-year-old boy at a teen’s birthday party in Charlotte County, the Port Charlotte Sun reported.

The alleged incident occurred on May 9 at a home in Port Charlotte. Jessica Good, 43, of Punta Gorda was arrested in connection with the crime on Wednesday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Good and another woman had been out drinking and crashed a birthday being held for a teen at an acquaintance’s home. Her friend was in bed when the alleged rape occurred, authorities said.

“After returning home intoxicated, Good continued to ‘hang out’ with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol,” sheriff officials said in a statement.

Good allegedly raped the teen within an arm’s length of the 12-year-old girl, the arrest report states. The child told investigators she was asleep on a bean bag chair before she was awoken by sexual activity. The girl said the boy whispered to her to help him, then got up and went to the bathroom and vomited. He returned, and the sexual activity continued, the girl said, according to the arrest report.

The boy later reported the incident to a staff member at his school who notified the sheriff’s office.

Good told investigators she had “blacked out” and couldn’t remember the incident, the report said.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She was being held at the Charlotte County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.