Former Camp Lejeune Marine, three others arrested in murder-for-hire plot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced the arrest of four men, one a former Camp Lejeune Marine, accused of an elaborate murder-for-hire scheme after a woman and her estranged boyfriend were found shot to death in a crashed car.

On March 12, 2020, Metro police reported 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway were found dead in a car crashed off of a construction road in the 400 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Nearly 21 months later, four men have been taken into custody on a three-count indictment unsealed Monday. The four men are charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Holly Williams and William Lanway (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Adam Carey

Bryon Brockway

Gilad Peled

Erik Charles Maund



The four men arrested were 46-year-old Erik Charles Maund from Austin, Texas, who is a partner of the Maund Automotive Group; 47-year-old Gilad Peled, also from Austin, who claimed to be a member of the Israeli Defense Forces, and owner of Speartip Security; 46-year-old Bryon Brockway, also from Austin, a former active-duty United States Marine, and owner of Ink Force LLC; and 30-year-old Adam Carney from Richlands, NC, a former active-duty United States Marine who had previously served in the Marine Corps’ Special Operations Group.

According to the indictment, in February of 2020, Maund emailed Williams asking to see her during an upcoming visit to see a relative in Nashville. The two had a prior relationship. His visit was planned for February 5-7.

After his visit, on March 1, 2020, Maund received text messages from William Lanway who had a romantic relationship with Williams.

Lanway demanded payment from Maund and threatened to expose his relationship with Williams if he did not receive it. Maund then enlisted the services of Peled, Brockway and Carey to assist with dealing with the threats to expose his relationship with Williams and the extortion demands.

The indictment alleges that on March 5, Maund withdrew $15,000 from his bank account and an “intelligence report” was prepared and provided to Peled by a relative of Brockway who worked for an internet-based security company.

The investigation found Carey and others traveled to Nashville to surveil Williams and Lanway, and created Pinger account to attempt to communicate with Williams and Lanway.

On March 9, 2020, Peled received a document that stated that Carey and others had surveilled Williams and confirmed that Lanway had been staying at the same address. The document advised that Carey and others would use everything at their disposal to stop the attempted extortion of Maund.

On March 11, 2020, Peled deposited $8,000 in cash into Speartip Security’s business account and $7,000 in cash into his personal bank account. The following day, Maund transferred $150,000, via wire, from his bank account to a bank account controlled by Peled. On that same day, Brockway and Carey, while armed with firearms, confronted Williams and Lanway in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex in West Nashville and murdered Lanway by shooting him multiple times. They then kidnapped Williams and drove her and the body of Lanway to a construction site on Old Hickory Boulevard in West Nashville, where they murdered Williams by shooting her several times. The bodies were then discarded at the construction site and within hours of the murders, the Pinger account used to communicate was deleted and a rental car rented by Brockway was returned.

Carey then drove Brockway to Memphis, Tennessee, and Brockway caught a flight to Austin, Texas. Carey then drove to Austin from Memphis.

The indictment also alleges that since March 11, 2020, Maund transferred in excess of $750,000, via wire, from his bank account to an account controlled by Peled, as payment to Peled, Brockway, and Carey for the kidnapping and murders of Williams and Lanway.

On Friday, MNPD detectives and FBI agents orchestrated the arrests of all four individuals across several states. All will make an initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Federal District where they were arrested and will be returned to the Middle District of Tennessee at a later date for further proceedings.

Metro Police Chief John Drake, Acting U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee, and Douglas M. Korneski, Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation commended the tremendous efforts of the detectives, agents and prosecutors which led to the indictment.

“This investigation began with the discovery of two bodies inside a vehicle on Good Friday 2020,” Chief Drake said. “Outstanding investigative work, led by Detectives Patrick Cuthbertson and David Willover, led to multiple leads that drew our attention to other states. Realizing this very complex case reached far outside of Nashville, our team enlisted the help of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Our close relationship with our federal partners led to the indictment and arrest of the four individuals.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire of the Middle District of Tennessee is prosecuting the case with the assistance of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bryan Stephany of the Eastern District of North Carolina; Matt Harding of the Western District of Texas; and Derek Ko of the Southern District of California.