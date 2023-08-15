HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A former employee of a Havelock vehicle dealership has been indicted on embezzlement charges.

Rebecca Ann Thorn, a former employee of Riverside Ford in Havelock, has been indicted by a Craven County Grand Jury for three counts of embezzling in excess of $300,000 from the dealership. The investigation was conducted by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Craven County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the embezzlements happened between December 1 2018 and March 31 2023.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office reports the indictments were returned by the grand jury on August 7. Thorn was arrested on August 10 by Craven County deputies and placed in jail under a $200,000 secured bond.