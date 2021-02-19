Former Cary teacher gets 12 years in prison on child pornography charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Cary teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to eleven counts charging receipt and possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to court documents, Chip Hollingsworth, was found with images and videos depicting child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in summer 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was conducting an undercover investigation on the chat and file sharing platform called, “Gigatribe.”

On August 6, 2018, an unknown user contacted the undercover investigator, transmitted child pornography, and requested images of 10-12-year-old boys in recorded conversations.

After obtaining account information from Gigatribe and an internet service provider, law enforcement identified the user as Hollingsworth at a residence in Cary.

Law enforcement further determined that Hollingsworth had been employed as an elementary school teacher at Cardinal Charter Academy.

On August 20, 2018, members of the FBI and Cary Police Department executed a federal search warrant at Hollingsworth’s residence.

He agreed to be interviewed and admitted to having a Gigatribe account, with which he obtained, viewed, and shared child pornography.

Officers seized multiple electronic devices and conducted a forensic examination.

Nearly 1,500 images and videos were found that constitute child pornography, the majority depicting children under 12.

File metadata showed that Hollingsworth had received the files on dates from as early as August 29, 2008 to July 21, 2018.

“We are grateful for the sentence handed down by the Court today. As I have repeatedly said, the sexual exploitation of the most vulnerable among us – our children – is one of the worst offenses we are working to stop in communities all across the Eastern District. Each of these cases is heartbreaking and each requires a strong response if we are to punish and, most importantly, deter others who may harm our children in the future. This offender is particularly concerning because of his role as a teacher. This sentence ensures that he will be held accountable and will not harm children in the future. And we hope this message goes out to others that this type of crime must stop,” United States Attorney Robert Higdon commented.