CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The former town clerk and finance officer for the Town of Chocowinity was arrested and is facing charges of embezzlement by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Joy Annette McRoy turned herself in at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and was arrested by agents with the SBI’s Financial Crime Investigations Unit. On Monday, she was indicted by a Beaufort County grand jury on three Class C counts (over $100,000) and five Class F counts (less than $100,000) of embezzlement by a public officer or employee (§14-92), officials said.

An investigation began by the SBI in August 2022 after a request by District Attorney Seth Edwards. Officials said their investigation determined that, while working for the Town of Chocowinty, it was alleged that McRoy inflated her payroll and used town credit cards for personal purchases from 2015 to 2022. She’s alleged to have embezzled more than $500,000 during that time.

After going before a magistrate, she was issued a $100,000 secured bond and booked at the Beaufort County Jail.