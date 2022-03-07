CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed after he was hit by a stray bullet from what was described as a “large shootout,” police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police told Nexstar’s WJZY on Monday that James Freiberg, 48, was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency personnel.

Police said officers on the south side of the city reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m. on Saturday and found several casings in the parking lot of an apartment complex that had been fired into one of the units. The incident was between two groups of people unrelated to Freiberg, according to police.

Freiberg is a Chicago native who was a realtor and a sports card expert for a local business. He also served as a lance corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps while stationed at the Air Station New River in Jacksonville.