SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes.

The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014.

The release states that many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years.

According to the release Young was convicted Monday of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison.