CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A former North Carolina state trooper accused of sexually assaulting and trafficking a teenage girl was arrested Monday in Charleston.

David William Hollars (55) was taken into custody by the Charleston Police Department (CPD) with assistance of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Homeland Security Investigations, and the Attorney General’s Office.

According to law enforcement, the victim’s parent reported the crimes in late March.

The girl was between the ages of 14 and 15 when the crimes occurred.

An investigation revealed that Hollars met the victim through Snapchat and exchanged “sexually explicit content” with her.

He also “met with the victim multiple times for sexual activity” and “provided money or gifts in exchange for sexual contact.”

CPD charged Hollars with one count of Trafficking in Persons, Victim Under 18 and three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault with a Minor 2nd Degree.

Hollars is facing six charges from CCSO, including trafficking in persons under 18, criminal solicitation of a minor and two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Hollars is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Sources told News 2 Hollars is a former trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.