Former Pamlico County firefighter charged with using department’s stolen credit care for gas purchases

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A former Pamlico County firefighter is facing charges after officials said he used a stolen department-issued credit card to make fuel purchases.

Chance Matthew Goldberg, 25, of Oriental, is facing seven counts of felony credit card fraud and five counts of felony larceny by employee.

On Jan. 4, the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the Goose Creek Island Volunteer Fire Department that the department-issued fuel purchasing card had been used multiple times to purchase fuel by an unauthorized person. Officials said the card was used to purchase gas for Goldberg’s personal vehicle on 11 different occasions between November and December 2021 totaling $477.00.

Goldberg was taken before Pamlico County Magistrate and formally charged. He was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 7.