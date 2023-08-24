SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate daycare director is accused of forging background checks for workers.

According to the Department of Social Services, Theresa Lea Foster, of Inman, was the Director at Big Blue Marable Academy located on Springfield Road in Spartanburg County at the time of the incident.

The arrest warrant states that Foster knowingly presented nine forged, altered counterfeit documents to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

On July 26, 2022, SCDSS Child Care License Specialists conducted an inspection after receiving a complaint that Big Blue Marble Academy had unqualified caregivers with no criminal background checks.

During the inspection, the Child Care License Specialists were given nine fraudulent Background Check Clearance Letters for nine workers, the arrest warrants said.

The investigation revealed that each of the Background Check Clearance Letters presented were fraudulently created by Foster.

DSS arrested Foster on Tuesday and charged her with forgery.

Big Blue Marble Academy confirmed that Foster no longer works at the daycare.