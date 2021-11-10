Former South Central High basketball star killed in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A former South Central High School basketball star was shot and killed in an incident that happened Monday night in Raleigh.

Shyquan Jones, 20, was on the 2019 high school basketball team from South Central that won the Class 4-A state title. It also featured Day’Ron Sharpe, who is currently in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets.

Jones, who is originally from Winterville, was shot and killed on Benson Drive in North Raleigh around 11:40 p.m., police told CBS affiliate WNCN. A homicide investigation is currently underway and no further information was released.