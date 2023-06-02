DEEP RUN, N.C. — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Friday arrested a former South Lenoir High School interventionist on charges of indecent liberties with a student and disseminating sexual content to someone under age 16.

Lindsay Gardner, 32, of Pink Hill was arrested after a warrant was obtained and served. Officials said she was released from custody after posting a secured bond.

Gardner is no longer employed with Lenoir County Public Schools, officials said.

On May 25, a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office resource officer supervisor was notified by LCPS officials of an alleged incident between a South Lenoir High School employee and a student. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation into the matter, resulting in the arrest.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the N.C. State Crime Lab for processing of digital evidence.