CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former NFL football player was arrested this week in Charlotte on several charges, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

Bashaud Naheem Breeland was arrested and booked into Mecklenburg County Jail at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, and released several hours later at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Records show Breeland has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, altering title and serial numbers, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I substance, and possession of a stolen firearm, among several other charges.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

According to CMPD’s police report, officers pulled over Breeland at 3:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of 701 N. Graham Street. The vehicle Breeland was driving, a 2020 G550 Mercedes Benz, valued at $150,000, was reported stolen from Florida, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and also found several firearms, one that was concealed, and drugs.

Breeland had more than $2,000 in cash, a Ruger 5.7×28, a Dagger 9mm, an FNX .45 CAL, a Polymer 80 9mm, an AR-15 Pistol, a Sporter ARMS AK-47, a DPMS AR-15, and a Zastava Serbia AK-47, with him when he was pulled over, the police report states.

A Clemson alum and native of Allendale, South Carolina, Breeland was drafted by the now-Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The cornerback, who is now a free agent, has played for several NFL teams including Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, and Minnesota.

The Kansas City Chiefs suspended Breeland in April of 2020 after he was arrested in York County on drug and resisting charges, according to NFL.com.