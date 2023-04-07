ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former daycare employee was charged with nine counts of child abuse in Anderson County.

53-year-old Janice Ruinard was an employee at First Presbyterian Church Day School located at 302 West Whitner Street.

The Anderson Police Department received a referral early March from the Anderson County Department of Social Services in regard to an incident that occurred at the daycare.

Arrest warrants said that from February 17 to February 27, Ruinard yanked and pressed on at least nine victims or used undo force on the victims while working as a daycare teacher.

All of the alleged victims are the age of one according to officers.

The Anderson Police Department charged Ruinard with nine counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm or willfully abandoning a child.

She was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.