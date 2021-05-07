Former Wake County substitute teacher charged with shooting ex-husband to death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wake County Public School System substitute teacher is charged with murder in the shooting death of her ex-husband inside a home near Brier Creek, Raleigh police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday inside a home on Lynnberry Place. Police said a man suffered life-threatening injures. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police identified the victim as 45-year-old Sean Michael Wishart.

Wendy Sue Wishart, 41, is now charged with murder in the case. She was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, according to records.

A nearly seven-and-a-half-minute-long 911 call released by Raleigh police on Thursday afternoon provided a few more details on what happened inside the home Wednesday night.

Wendy Sue Wishart calmly called 911 and after a few moments told the dispatcher that she shot Sean Wishart. “I shot him when um…he was in the…in the chest,” she said.

The dispatcher asked if she was still armed with the gun that was used in the shooting. She said she was not.

“No. The gun is on the table,” she said.

The 911 operator then asked where Sean Wishart was located in the home.

“On the floor…there’s like a bathroom area. There’s like a hallway area,” she told the operator.

The dispatcher then told the suspect that police wanted her to wait outside with her hands up. Wishart said she was outside with her hands raised and then described her location as between two parked vehicles – one in the driveway and one on the street – so that police and EMS could locate her.

It took more than seven minutes for first responders to get to the home.

Police did not release any details of the relationship between the Wisharts other than to say that they “had previously been married.”

The 41-year-old suspect was a substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System, according to a district spokeswoman. She started April 7 and is now suspended from working at any school in the Wake County Public School System.

Wendy Sue Wishart went before a WAke County judge on Thursday and requested a court-appointed attorney.

Her next court date is May 27.