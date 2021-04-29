Forsyth County minister charged in child pornography investigation

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County minister has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

T Elliott Welch, 34, of Tobaccoville, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Forsyth County investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading child pornography to the internet.

Investigators searched Welch’s home and he was arrested and charged.

Welch is the senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, the release said.

Welch is being held in the Forsyth County jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.