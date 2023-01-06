WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fort Bragg man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to a Jamesville shooting in December that injured one person, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Renaldo Shamel Armond, 44, of Slagle Place, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. His secured bond was set at $500,000.

On Dec. 18, 2022, deputies responded to the area of Old U.S. 64 in Jamesville after the sheriff’s office was told that someone had been shot. After investigating the scene and collecting evidence, officials established probable cause to arrest Armond, according to a press release.

Armond’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 9.