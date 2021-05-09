Fort Bragg soldier charged in fellow female soldier’s murder in Fayetteville, police say

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier, 26- year-old Tiara Nicole Vinson of Fayetteville, has been charged in the murder of her fellow active-duty soldier, 22-year-old Kelia Horton of Spring Lake.

Authorities say Horton was shot outside a home in the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive on Friday afternoon.

Horton was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Vinson has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Vinson is currently in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV