Fort Bragg soldier shot by Moore County deputies now facing charges

SOUTHERN PINE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced one man was under arrest after an officer-involved shooting in Southern Pines last week.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies were called to a home at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday in response to a noise complaint. Deputies Rashad Gatling and Jose Cervantes knocked on the door and announced themselves as sheriff’s deputies, according to the sheriff.

Fields said 41-year-old Jason Lauer confronted the deputies while pointing a handgun at them. The sheriff’s office said that’s when Cervantes shot Lauer.

Deputies provided was then taken to First Health Moore Regional Hospital for treatment.

Gatling was also treated for his injuries at First Health Moore Regional. Gatling was hurt after falling down the stairs when Lauer answered the door. He has since been released.

Lauer was released from the hospital on Saturday. He is now faces two charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. He is currently under arrest at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Moore County District Court on Wednesday.

Lauer was an Army veteran who works as a contractor at Fort Bragg.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. Fort Bragg is assisting. The deputy is on leave as is standard procedure in officer-involved shooting cases.