GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Fountain man was arrested Wednesday on charges related to a larceny that happened at Falkland Mini-Mart on Aug. 22.

Lenwood Earl Pettaway, 35, is charged with larceny from the person and possession of stolen property. He is also facing other charges that were outstanding from the Greenville Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held at Pitt County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 22, deputies arrived at Falkland Mini-Mart following a report of a larceny. A 73-year-old victim reported that a male had stolen $500 in cash from her.

The male suspect left the area on foot, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office press release. Deputies used a K-9 to help track down the suspect but they were unable to find a trail, leading them to believe that the suspect was picked up by a vehicle.

The next day detectives identified Pettaway as the suspect, and obtained warrants for his arrest. Pettaway was arrested Wednesday.