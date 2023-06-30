NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people have been arrested in a breaking and entering incident that happened on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5684 US Hwy 70 E in reference to a reported breaking and entering. Deputies arrested two suspects while two others fled into the woods on foot. They were eventually taken into custody.

Several stolen items were located along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The four people who were arrested and charged were: