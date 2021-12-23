Four arrested for kidnapping, assaulting North Carolina woman

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Nexstar affiliate WGHP reports detectives also determined that she had been kidnapped and burned with a metal object.

The sheriff’s office said Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28; Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53; and Travis Ray Hall, 38 are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Authorities also said Harvey is charged with assault by strangulation, and Sawyers is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The fourth person, Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping. The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether the Sawyers are related.

Bond was set at $1.8 million for Gregory Todd Sawyers and Hall and Harvey’s bond was $1.7 million. Grayson Gregory Sawyers is held on a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if they have attorneys.