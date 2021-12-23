Four arrested for kidnapping, assaulting North Carolina woman

Travis Ray Hall, Lakin Nicole Harvey, Gregory Todd Sawyers and Grayson Gregory Sawyers (WGHP photo via Surry County Sheriff’s Office)

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

On Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Nexstar affiliate WGHP reports detectives also determined that she had been kidnapped and burned with a metal object.

The sheriff’s office said Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28; Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53; and Travis Ray Hall, 38 are each charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Authorities also said Harvey is charged with assault by strangulation, and Sawyers is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The fourth person, Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping. The sheriff’s office didn’t say whether the Sawyers are related.

Bond was set at $1.8 million for Gregory Todd Sawyers and Hall and Harvey’s bond was $1.7 million. Grayson Gregory Sawyers is held on a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

