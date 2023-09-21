GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people have been arrested on drug-related charges in Goldsboro.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Wednesday at 3:34 p.m. on the 900 block of N. Carolina Street. During the traffic stop, probable cause was developed to search the vehicle. Suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside.

The Unit received assistance from Patrol Shift “C” and the NC Department of Adult Corrections during the search.

Reshawn Alston of Goldsboro was charged with controlled substance violations. Dezhar Howell, Damonte Broadhurst and Kevonne Wells were charged with violating conditions of probation/ parole.

All four people received enhanced bonds as they are validated gang members.