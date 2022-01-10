Four arrested in Onslow County for breaking into business twice

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged four people after officials said they broke into a Sneads Ferry business twice over a week span in November and December.

On November 28, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Gary’s Auto Sales in Sneads Ferry for a report that the business had been broken into. It was reported that vehicles were stolen and damaged during the break-in. The victim also stated various tools were taken during the theft.

Deputies responded again on December 4, when two men were reported breaking into vehicles at the same business. The suspects were caught later that day and several stolen items from the break-in were located. The property was recovered in Duplin County by Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

David Cameron Davis, 28, of Pink Hill, Gordon Joseph Bell, 45, of Magnolia, Micky Shawn Hunter, 38, of Rose Hill were arrested and charged with:

Felony Breaking and Entering Business

Felony Larceny After Breaking/Entering

Felony Conspire to Break/Enter a Building

Felony Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle

Misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property

Davis’ bond was set at $40,000 secured. Bell’s bond was set at $240,000 secured. Hunter’s bond was set at $100,000 secured plus $10,000 unsecured.

Amanda Broughton Lewis, 33-years-old of Kenly was arrested and charged with Conspire to Commit Larceny-Felony. Her bond was set as $2,500 secured.

