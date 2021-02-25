Four arrested on drug charges, three of who were convicted felons, in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were arrested on Wednesday on drug and weapons charges. Three of those arrested were convicted felons who were not allowed to have possession of a weapon.
Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit began an investigation after being called to 803 Peed Dr. in Greenville. It was determined there were active warrants on some of the suspects, so Probation and Parole officers were called in.
There were several illegal items noticed in plain view during an investigation. A search warrant was executed on Wednesday where the following items were found: three firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, schedule II controlled substance pills, schedule III controlled substance pills, and schedule IV controlled substance pills.
The four residents were arrested and charged.
Bethany Nichole Manning, 25
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possess Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Possess Schedule IV Controlled Substance
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
- Order for Arrest: Driving While License Revoked
- Order for Arrest: Felony Probation Violation
Manning remains in custody under a $151,000 secured bond.
Jordan Taeshawn Ross, 21
- Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Ross remains in custody under a $115,000 secured bond.
Lashonda Mikeal Smith, 25
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Smith remains in custody under a $60,000 secured bond.
Shaniqua Danielle Ebron, 23
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
Ebron was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.