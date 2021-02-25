Four arrested on drug charges, three of who were convicted felons, in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were arrested on Wednesday on drug and weapons charges. Three of those arrested were convicted felons who were not allowed to have possession of a weapon.

Detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit began an investigation after being called to 803 Peed Dr. in Greenville. It was determined there were active warrants on some of the suspects, so Probation and Parole officers were called in.

There were several illegal items noticed in plain view during an investigation. A search warrant was executed on Wednesday where the following items were found: three firearms, two of which had been reported stolen, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, schedule II controlled substance pills, schedule III controlled substance pills, and schedule IV controlled substance pills.

The four residents were arrested and charged.

Bethany Nichole Manning, 25

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Maintain Veh/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Possess Schedule III Controlled Substance

Possess Schedule IV Controlled Substance

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Order for Arrest: Driving While License Revoked

Order for Arrest: Felony Probation Violation

Manning remains in custody under a $151,000 secured bond.

Jordan Taeshawn Ross, 21

Possession of Firearm by Felon (2 Counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Ross remains in custody under a $115,000 secured bond.

Lashonda Mikeal Smith, 25

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Smith remains in custody under a $60,000 secured bond.

Shaniqua Danielle Ebron, 23

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Ebron was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.