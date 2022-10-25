TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of three men on charges of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

On Monday at around 4 pm, an NC State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Ellis Road outside Tarboro. The trooper called for assistance and was helped by deputies from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to his location.

Upon arrival, a modified handgun was found that allowed the gun to have a drum magazine that holds up to 100 rounds. Numerous rounds of ammunition were also found inside the vehicle along with several other magazines.

After the discovery of the weapon, four males were arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Johnquavius Mckinney-Dickens, born on 07/23/2002 was charged with Possession of a weapon of Mass Destruction Bond and has a $250,000 secured bond

De’airious Knight, born on 07/30/1998 was charged with Possession of a weapon of Mass Destruction and has a $250,000 secured bond

Rodrikus Dozier, born on 03/10/1999, was charged with Possession of a weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and also 1st-degree forcible rape with bond $500,00 secured

Richard Hines III, born on 01/01/2001, was charged with Possession of a weapon of Mass Destruction with a bond of $250,000 secured.

All suspects were placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center.