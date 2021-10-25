Four convicted of trafficking drugs in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that several area drug traffickers were sentenced to prison during recent terms of Craven County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge R. Kent Harrell sentenced BRUCE WARREN MOORE, 59, of New Bern, NC, ALTON GREEN, 46, of Ernul, NC, OTIS BURNELL CRONER, JR., 30, and ANTHONY JEROME KING, 41, both of New Bern, NC during September 2021 terms of court. Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced NORRIS DEONTA WILLIS, 29, of New Bern, NC during an October term of court. The cases were handled in court by Assistant District Attorney Chekesha N. Hukins.

BRUCE WARREN MOORE, 59, of New Bern, NC was prosecuted as an Habitual Felon and pled guilty to two counts of Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, and one count each of Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Enhanced Possession of Fentanyl, Felony Assault on Hospital Personnel Inflicting Physical Injury, and Simple Assault. During a traffic stop of a vehicle MOORE was driving, deputies from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office noted an odor of marijuana and conducted a search of MOORE’s person which resulted in the recovery of a bag containing 6.47 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Later, during an unrelated incident while MOORE was hospitalized at CarolinaEast, a nurse noticed a clear Ziploc bag with a substance inside the bag. When the nurse asked MOORE what was in the bag, he asked the nurse to come closer to him so that he could see the bag and when the nurse approached him, he punched the nurse, grabbed the bag, and ingested the bag and its contents. MOORE received two sentences of 70-93 months and 50-72 months and was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $600 laboratory fee, court costs, and to forfeit all money seized in the case to the Craven County Board of Education.

ALTON GREEN, 46, of Ernul, NC pled guilty to one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, one count of Conspiracy to Traffick in Heroin, five counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, two counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, one count of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, and one count of Sale of Heroin. GREEN was charged following an investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, during which he sold heroin and cocaine to a confidential informant in the Vanceboro area. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for GREEN’s business, O & G Auto Sales, located at 7549 Main Street in Vanceboro, where the defendant was present and in possession of $1,061 in United States currency and plastic bags containing 2.58 grams of heroin and pills containing 2.04 grams of fentanyl were seized. A subsequent search of the defendant’s residence at 201 Molly Lane in Vanceboro, NC and a house located at 111 Ayden Drive in Vanceboro, which was maintained by GREEN in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities, yielded an additional 55.94 grams of heroin, 112.5 grams of cocaine, cutting agent, and $27,250 in United States currency. GREEN was sentenced to a minimum of 89 months up to a maximum of 125 months in prison, and ordered to pay court costs, a $100,000 fine, $3,000 in lab fees to the North Carolina State Crime Lab, $2,800 in restitution to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education.

OTIS BURNELL CRONER, JR., 30, of New Bern, NC, pled guilty to two counts of Trafficking in Heroin, one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, one count of Trafficking in Opium (Fentanyl), six counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, five counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl, two counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Acetyl Fentanyl, two counts of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Cocaine, one count of Possession With Intent to Sell or Deliver Ketamine, and one count each of Conspiracy to Possess With Intent To Sell and Deliver Heroin and Fentanyl. During the course of an investigation by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department, CRONER sold heroin to a confidential informant on five occasions. On one occasion the heroin CRONER sold was found to contain a mixture of ketamine, and on other occasions fentanyl. On two occasions, CRONER sold the confidential informant crack cocaine in addition to the heroin. Following these controlled purchases, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for 106 Porpoise Way in New Bern, where they seized plastic bags containing 13.60 grams of heroin, 15.70 grams of cocaine, 16.05 grams of crack cocaine, and .034 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture. CRONER was sentenced to a minimum of 70 months up to 93 months in prison and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, $1,810 in restitution to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, $300 to the New Bern Police Department, and to forfeit money seized to the Craven County Board of Education and cell phones used during the commission of the crimes to a local women’s shelter.

ANTHONY JEROME KING, 41, of New Bern, NC pled guilty to Possession with the Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin, Methamphetamine, and Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of Controlled Substances, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. KING was charged following traffic stops by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern Police Department during which KING was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, a digital scale, cut straws, needles, torn plastic baggies, and sandwich bags. KING was sentenced in three consecutive judgments totaling 99 months in prison and will be required, under North Carolina Structured Sentencing laws, to serve at least 5 years in prison before he will be eligible for release. Money seized as part of the case was ordered forfeited to the Craven County Board of Education.

NORRIS DEONTA WILLIS, 29, of New Bern, NC pled guilty to Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Heroin, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Jail. In response to complaints of drug activity at a hotel in New Bern, the New Bern Police Department responded and found WILLIS and others in a hotel room where he was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. A search of the room resulted in the recovery of 6.60 grams of cocaine, 9.85 grams of heroin, .54 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and various prescription medications. WILLIS was also carrying a bag at the time of his arrest which was found to contain $3,380.00 in United States currency and additional heroin. On a second occasion, while at the Craven County Detention Center, WILLIS was observed sliding an item into his pocket. WILLIS was ordered to submit to a body search and as he was removing his clothing, a clear plastic bag containing fentanyl fell to the floor. On a third occasion, an investigator with the New Bern Police Department responded to the hospital where WILLIS was recovering from an overdose. The officer noticed a large bulge in WILLIS’ pants which turned out to be a torn plastic baggie containing over 9 grams of fentanyl. WILLIS received prison sentences of 70-93 months and 8-19 months, was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, a $1,200 laboratory fee, and to forfeit all moneys seized to the Craven County Board of Education