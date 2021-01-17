Four face drug, child neglect charges in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people have been arrested after children were found in deplorable conditions in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were executing a search warrant on Thursday at Saxon Heights.

Four adults were detained. Officers also located 7 children at the residence, ranging in age from infant to 17 years old, who were living in deplorable conditions. All of the children were placed into emergency protective custody with the Department of Social Services.

The suspects, who all live at the residence, have been charged.

Joshua Duane Hammett has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful neglect of a child (2 counts), and resisting arrest.

Kayla Deanna Mittag has been charged on three counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Nellie Rearae Nichols has been charged on two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Teresa Renae Nichols has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.