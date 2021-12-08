Four facing additional charges related to Pamlico County break-in, theft

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office has issued additional charges for four men who had been previously arrested on other charges.

Investigators said while looking into the theft of money from lock boxes in Pamlico County, they were able to issue additional charges related to a home break-in where numerous power tools and televisions were taken. Three of the four were already in jail on other charges.

Dawson Edward Pipkin, 20 of Grantsboro was charged and arrested for

Breaking and Entering Felony

Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Safecracking Felony, 4 counts

Misdemeanor Larceny, 3 counts

Injury to Personal Property, 4 counts

Hunter Allen Brown Woods, 21 of Grantsboro was charged and arrested for

Safecracking Felony, 2 counts

Misdemeanor Larceny, 2 counts

Injury to Personal Property, 2 counts

Isaiah Matthew Frye, 20 of Reelsboro was charged with and arrested for

Breaking and Entering Felony

Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Safecracking Felony, 4 counts

Misdemeanor Larceny, 3 counts

Injury to Personal Property, 4 counts

Brandon Leigh Campbell, 18 of Bayboro was charged with and arrested for

Breaking and Entering Felony

Larceny After Breaking and Entering

Safecracking Felony, 4 counts

Misdemeanor Larceny, 3 counts

Injury to Personal Property, 4 counts

Pippin and Woods were facing charges after an arrest for false tags on a vehicle, which resulted in a chase. Campbell was arrested for safecracking and larceny.