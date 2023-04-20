WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four men are facing drug charges after their arrest in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports that on April 13, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit, officers with the Washington Police Department along with probation officers conducted a search of Germaine Williams’ home at in Washington. Officials found approximately 86 grams of Marijuana, digital scales and a 9mm pistol with no serial numbers.

Williams was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Williams was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

On April 14, Anthony Freeman, 46, and Marcus Clayton, 42, both of Belhaven, were arrested on drug charges. Freeman was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Clayton was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Freeman was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $17,000 secured bond. Clayton was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $7,000 secured bond.

Officials said their arrest stemmed from investigators executing a Search Warrant at 646 East Pantego Street in Belhaven after making purchases of cocaine from Freeman. Investigators found cocaine packaged for resale and marijuana.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Trevon Corprew, 24, of Washington. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Corprew’s arrest stemmed from Investigators making controlled purchases of marijuana from Corprew and executing a Search Warrant at 1995 Slatestone Road in Washington. Investigators found approximately 150 grams of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material and a 32-caliber pistol. Corprew was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.