WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people on drug-related charges.

On Friday, deputies arrested Yessar Mohamad Abdelhalim, 52, Rebecca Lynn Fuller, 23, Tiffany Marie Chafin, 28, and Anthony Wayne Woolard, 37, all of Washington. Abdelhalim was charged with:

Two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine

One count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and two (2) counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fuller was charged with:

one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

one count of Felony Possession of Fentanyl

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Chafin was charged with:

One count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)

Woolard was charged with one count of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.

Officials said the arrests stem from multiple controlled purchases of meth from Abdelhalim. They tried to conduct a traffic stop but he refused. After a brief chase, he was captured. A search warrant was then conducted at his home at 250 Everett Lane in Washington. With help from K9 Bodi, deputies located and seized Fentanyl, Marijuana and over 90 grams of Methamphetamine.

Abdelhalim was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured Bond. Fuller was confined under a $50,000 secured bond. Chafin was confined under a $75,000 secured bond. Woolard was confined under a $10,000 unsecured bond.