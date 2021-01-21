Four facing robbery and drug charges related to December 2020 shooting of teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Four individuals are facing robbery and drug charges in connection with a December 6, 2020 shooting that left a 16-year-old seriously injured.

On the evening of December 6, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., 16-year-old Kameron Spencer of Ayden, arrived at Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said it was later determined Spencer had arranged to meet someone at the visitor parking lot of Sun Chase Apartments, 2201 NE Greenville Boulevard, and was shot there.

The following individuals have been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in connection with the case:

Nicolas James Stox, 20, of Greenville

Kasaan Charmes Tyson, 18, of Greenville

Tyquan Zabon Artis, 18, of Greenville

19-year-old Jordan Graves, of Sanford, North Carolina, has also been charged with selling marijuana in connection to the incident.

Spencer continues to make a recovery at Vidant Medical Center.

This is still a very active and ongoing investigation. Additional charges and/or arrests are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective Walker (252) 329-4186, or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.