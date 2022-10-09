KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested and is facing charges after a fight Kinston police said broke out early Sunday.

Police said Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, was arrested and taken into custody. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Officials responded at around 1:40 a.m. to 1225 W. New Bern Rd. after a call of a fight in progress. Police found out several victims were on the way to UNC Lenoir Hospital. When police arrived there, it was discovered three women were suffering from severe cuts.

Two of those women were rushed to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and were listed in serious condition. Police also learned a man was admitted there with a gunshot wound that happened during the fight.

More specifics were not released as investigators continued to gather evidence and follow up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Kinston Police’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.